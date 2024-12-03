Williams rushed four times for one yard and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns

Javonte played 30 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps Monday, ahead of both Jaleel McLaughlin (24) and Audric Estime (8). Despite seeing the most playing time in the contest, the veteran running back saw fewer opportunities on the ground than McLaughlin, who finished the game with 14 carries for 84 yards as a rusher. It was a miserable day for Williams, but a complete disaster was avoided as the 24-year-old was able to score his fourth touchdown of the season on a two-yard run in the first quarter. It appears head coach Sean Payton is committed to using a hot-hand approach with Denver's backfield, so fantasy managers may want to put their trust in a different running back option down the stretch. The Broncos will host the Colts on Dec. 15 following their Week 14 bye.