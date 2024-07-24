Coach Sean Payton noted that Williams " looked real sharp" at practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The report adds that Williams has lost some weight since last season, with Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com indicating that the running back currently checks in at around 220-221 pounds. Per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News, Williams sought to trim down this offseason based on feedback from Payton, and the 2021 second-rounder's apparent improvements in conditioning can only help him maintain his perch atop a Broncos backfield depth chart that also includes Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime.
