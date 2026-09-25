Coleman (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

J.K. Dobbins and R.J. Harvey have also been banged up, both both upgraded to full practice participation Thursday and seem ready to play this Sunday against the Rams. Coleman's status is less clear, though he might not have much of a role anyway with both Dobbins and Harvey on track to play. With Harvey out last week and Dobbins exiting early, Coleman took 13 touches for 58 yards and a TD in the 20-13 win over Jacksonville. A repeat performance doesn't appear likely this weekl, but he's at least started building his case for role growth throughout the season.