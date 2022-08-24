Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wednesday that there's a chance Griffith (elbow) is ready for Denver's regular season opener against Seattle, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Griffith dislocated his elbow during the team's preseason opener against the Cowboys and was expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. However, based Hackett's comment, it appears like he may be able to return at the front end of that estimate. Denver signed Joe Schobert as a contingency plan after Griffith suffered the injury, but the veteran was released yesterday, which is another good sign Griffith will be back sooner than later. Griffith had been operating as a first-string inside linebacker during training camp, so his availability is pivotal for the Broncos defense.