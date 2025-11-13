Mims (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Mims will need to gain full clearance from the concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Having begun Week 11 prep with back-to-back full practices is a sign that he's nearing a return to action, though. Mims has missed Denver's last two games due to a concussion suffered Week 8 versus Dallas.