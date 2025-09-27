Mims is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bengals due to a hip injury.

The injury appears to be a recent one, given Mims practiced in full Thursday and Friday. He was limited in Saturday's session, and his status for Monday night's game may not be known until the Broncos announce their inactives list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Mims has six catches (on 10 targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown through three games, though most of his impact has come on special teams, where he has logged 248 kickoff return yards and 103 punt return yards. Riley Moss, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie would be candidates to take over return duties on special teams if Mims is not cleared to play.