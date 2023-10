Wright (chest) did not appear on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Wright went into the bye week dealing with a chest injury that he suffered in the team's Week 4 loss to the Ravens, but he now appears to be ready to go for Sunday's contest with San Francisco. The defensive lineman has recorded seven tackles, including a sack, over Cleveland's first four games of 2023.