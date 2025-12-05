Wright (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Wright missed the Browns' Week 13 loss to the 49ers with a quadriceps injury, but three practices capped off with a full session Friday were enough to expunge injury designation for Sunday's contest. The return of the starting defensive end opposite Myles Garrett is a huge boon for a Browns defensive line that is already without Maliek Collins (quadriceps), and potentially without Mason Graham (ribs).