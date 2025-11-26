Wright (quadriceps) is not practicing Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Wright was sidelined for the Browns' Week 12 win over the Raiders due to a quadriceps injury, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still dealing with the issue. The UAB product is one of Cleveland's top defensive linemen, having recorded 24 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in nine appearances this season. He likely needs to practice in full either Thursday or Friday to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.