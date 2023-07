Cooper (undisclosed), who had missed four days of practice due to what Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer refers to as "a minor tweak," returned to the field Friday.

The report notes that Cooper was limited to individual drills, but will likely do a little more Saturday when team drills are on tap. Per Cabot, the Browns' top wideout appeared to be moving well during position drills Friday, which suggests that it shouldn't be long before Cooper is deemed a full practice participant.