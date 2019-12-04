Coach Freddie Kitchens said Wednesday that Njoku (wrist) is "getting closer" to a return to the active roster, Andrew Gribble reports.

Njoku would be eligible to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday if activated to the 53-man roster, but the Browns have until Dec. 11 to make a decision on the 2017 first-round pick's health and could opt to take a cautious approach to his recovery. In order to have Njoku available for Week 14, Cleveland could wait until Saturday at the latest to add him to the active roster. In any case, Demetrius Harris (shoulder) and Ricky Seals-Jones will handle the bulk of tight end reps as long as Njoku is unable to play.