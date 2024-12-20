Njoku (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Njoku didn't practice either Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to return to the field for Friday's session. In terms of the tight end's status for this weekend's contest, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Friday that Njoku is "very motivated to play. We'll see how he responds to practicing today and make the decision." Either way, with the team kicking off at 1:00 ET, Njoku's Week 16 status will be known prior to the first wave of games Sunday.