Browns' DeShone Kizer: Throws deadly pick
Kizer completed 20 of 28 passes for 214 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, adding two carries for seven yards, in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Packers.
Kizer led long marches that culminated with touchdown passes on two of Cleveland's first three drives, but he struggled thereafter and eventually threw a terrible interception in overtime to essentially hand Green Bay the game. While he still finished with three passing scores for the first time in his career, Kizer ultimately didn't help his post-2017 cause. Head coach Hue Jackson recently acknowledged the possibility that Cleveland uses its first-round pick on a signal caller, though he also said that he still believes Kizer has the potential to become a franchise quarterback.
