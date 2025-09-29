Ford had one carry for minus-1 yard and caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Lions in Week 4.

Ford was on the field for a season-low 18 snaps, as Cleveland's backfield is now topped by Quinshon Judkins, who had 21 of the 23 carries allotted to running backs. Ford still contributes as a third-down back and has been targeted multiple times in three consecutive contests.