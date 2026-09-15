The Vikings hosted Ford (hamstring) for a workout Tuesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Ford suffered a hamstring injury during training camp with the Commanders. He's healthy enough to participate in a workout, and he could latch on with the Vikings if Jordan Mason misses time due to a thumb injury he sustained against the Packers in Week 1. Ford, a fifth-round selection of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, spent the first four years of his career with Cleveland, and he logged 24 carries for 73 yards (3.0 YPC) while adding 26 catches (on 32 targets) for 103 yards across 13 regular-season games in 2025.