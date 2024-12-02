Woods was elevated to the Browns' active roster Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Oklahoma product was elevated alongside Kadarius Toney to provide depth at wide receiver for Monday night's matchup against the Broncos, with Cedric Tillman (concussion) and David Bell (hip) both sidelined. Woods last saw regular-season NFL action with the Browns in 2022, appearing in 10 games and catching five of his 10 targets for 45 yards over 144 offensive snaps. He's expected to see minimal offensive work and may contribute on special teams in Week 13.