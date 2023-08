Harley (head) hasn't practiced since Thursday after leaving camp early and has been in concussion protocol, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Harley spent time on Cleveland's practice squad after signing with them as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The Miami product has yet to touch the field in the NFL, so once he's healthy, he'll most likely be competing for a depth role in the team's wide receiver room or even practice squad ahead of the coming season.