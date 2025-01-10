Diabate finished the 2024 season with 70 tackles (35 solo) and three pass breakups across 13 games with Cleveland.

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2023, Diabate appeared in 16 games as a rookie but played just 27 snaps on defense. His playing time on defense skyrocketed in Diabate's second season, seeing 581 snaps on that side of the ball. Starting linebackers Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah combining to miss 14 contests allowed Diabate to get more of a chance to play. Diabate is signed through the 2025 campaign.