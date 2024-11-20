Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that having Chubb play 22 snaps in this past Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints was planned with the Browns facing a quick turnaround for Week 12 with a Thursday night matchup with the Steelers, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The snap count against the Saints was the lowest since Chubb made his season debut Week 7, and his 11 carries matched a season-low total. The running back had his best showing from an efficiency standpoint this past week, averaging 4.5 yards per carry after posting a 2.7 YPC mark in his first three games back from injury. With a high chance of either rain or snow for Thursday's game, the Browns could rely more heavily on Chubb coming off his light workload in Week 11.