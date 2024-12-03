McLeod is expected to start Monday's Week 13 game against Denver with Juan Thornhill inactive due to a calf injury, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Thornhill was ruled out Saturday and is officially inactive Monday, likely leaving starting duties to McLeod. The latter has made two other starts this season, logging a season-high eight tackles in both Week 5 and Week 6. When he's not starting, McLeod typically plays around half of Cleveland's defensive snaps in a rotational role.
More News
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Avoids injury report•
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Suffers face laceration Sunday•
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Scores on fumble return•
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Retiring after 2024 season•
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Inks new deal with Cleveland•
-
Browns' Rodney McLeod: Officially sent to injured reserve•