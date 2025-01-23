Nelson totaled 40 tackles (25 solo), including 4.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The veteran linebacker logged the second-highest snap count of his career on defense (538), and Nelson turned in a second consecutive 40-tackle campaign and third straight at least hitting that threshold. Nelson also recorded one additional sack compared to 2023, and he added five tackles during the wild-card loss to the Commanders over 49 snaps. Nelson also played a career-high 381 snaps on special-teams coverage and return units, and he's now finished out the two-year, $10 million contract he signed prior to the 2023 season. Given Nelson has proven to be such a reliable and effective fit as a complementary component of Tampa Bay's linebacker corps, it wouldn't be surprise for both team and player to be interested in reupping their commitment to one another this offseason.