Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that it was a great sign to see Morrison moving around at practice Friday following his hip surgery last season, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Smith also noted that the Buccaneers already believed Morrison would be ready for training camp, so any participation in OTAs would be a bonus. The Notre Dame product was considered one of the best corners in the 2025 NFL Draft but fell to the second round due to injury concerns. He started all 31 games he played over his three years in college, recording 18 passes defended, including nine interceptions. Now nearing full health again, Morrison is expected to compete for one of Tampa Bay's top outside cornerback spots this summer.