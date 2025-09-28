Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Nursing hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles due to a hamstring injury.
Josh Hayes will likely see the field more at corner with Morrison and Jamel Dean (groin) both sidelined. Morrison is unlikely to reenter Sunday's game given that the contest is within the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter.
