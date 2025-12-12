default-cbs-image
Morrison (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Morrison has missed Tampa Bay's last three games with a hamstring injury, though he managed to practice in full for the entire week leading up to Thursday's game. He's played a fairly significant role in the team's secondary, so this decision could indicate that Morrison is still not back to full strength.

