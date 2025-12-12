Buccaneers' Benjamin Morrison: Scratched from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morrison (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Morrison has missed Tampa Bay's last three games with a hamstring injury, though he managed to practice in full for the entire week leading up to Thursday's game. He's played a fairly significant role in the team's secondary, so this decision could indicate that Morrison is still not back to full strength.
