Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Full practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
One day removed from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a lingering shoulder issue, Irving handled all on-field work, indicating he's good to go for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Saints. In his first game action this past Sunday against the Cardinals since Week 4, he handled a 52 percent snap share and turned 19 touches into 81 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. Meanwhile, reserve RBs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker combined for five touches for 29 total yards, so this remains Irving's backfield moving forward.
