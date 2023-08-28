Moore secured three of four targets for 39 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Moore was the runner-up in receptions and receiving yards on the night for the Buccaneers while also tying for second in targets. The veteran journeyman's 25 snaps were behind only Rakim Jarrett's 32 with respect to Tampa Bay's wideouts. Moore's 8-123 line on 12 targets over three exhibitions seemingly locks him into a reserve receiver role, although whether the coaching staff will opt to go with him or a pair of faster but less experienced players in Deven Thompkins or rookie Trey Palmer in the No. 3 receiver role remains to be seen.