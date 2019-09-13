Buccaneers' Devin White: Dealing with knee sprain
Head coach Bruce Arians said Friday that White has a grade one MCL sprain in his knee and that he could miss "a game or two," Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arians also noted that he won't rule White out of Week 3's matchup with the Giants on Sep. 22 just yet. The rookie first-round pick sustained the injury in the first quarter of Thursday's victory over Carolina. While White is sidelined, Kevin Minter seems slated to take over his spot at inside linebacker.
