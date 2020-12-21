White tallied 12 tackles (10 solo), including three sacks, an additional tackle for loss, and two defensed passes in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The second-year pro's numbers tell the tale of what a game-changing force he was, but his impact plays were especially timely. All three of White's sacks came in the fourth quarter, the last two with the Buccaneers clinging to their 31-27 lead. The 2019 first-round pick is up to 130 stops on the season when factoring in Sunday's tally, collecting double-digit tackles in five of his last eight games and nine in two other contests during that stretch. His three takedowns of Matt Ryan on Sunday also pulled White into the team lead with Shaquil Barrett in that category, with both players now boasting eight sacks on the campaign. White will look to keep up his ferocious late-season tear in a Week 16 battle against the Lions on Saturday afternoon.