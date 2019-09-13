Buccaneers' Devin White: Exits Thursday's game
White exited Thursday's game against the Panthers with a knee injury and will not return.
White got up slowly after a play early in the first quarter, and, even after a weather delay, did not return to the game. A top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, White adds a lot of value to the Buccaneers' defense, signal-calling and providing sideline-to-sideline tackling. More will be known about the severity of the injury in the near future, but Kevin Minter is slated to take over at inside linebacker as long as White is out.
