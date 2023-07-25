White will be reporting for training camp Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
White requested a trade after being unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension this offseason. However, Tampa Bay stood firm in its reluctance to move the linebacker. He'll now work to build on his strong 2022 campaign, and earn the contract he's looking for.
