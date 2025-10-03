Dean (hip) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Dean has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a hip injury, which he sustained during Tampa Bay's Week 4 loss to Philadelphia. The 2019 third-rounder would have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday in order to have a realistic chance of playing against the Seahawks on Sunday. Josh Hayes would be a candidate to start at outside corner opposite Zyon McCollum if both Dean and Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) were not cleared to play versus Seattle.