Dean finished Monday's Week 7 loss to the Lions with two tackles (one solo) and an interception.

While Dean had a quiet game from a tackling perspective, he made a big impact with an interception of Jared Goff late in the second quarter. That pickoff took away what had looked like a Detroit scoring opportunity and was converted into a Tampa Bay field goal as time expired in the first half. Dean has recorded a pickoff in two straight games and in three of his past four contests. The three interceptions are already a career-best mark for the veteran cornerback.