The Buccaneers announced Thursday that Johnson (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson has been sidelined since Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Now having been cleared to practice, Johnson can be activated fully from IR and to the 53-man roster at any point during his 21-day window, making him eligible to retake the field as early as Sunday versus the Chargers. The undrafted rookie drew just one target while handling a depth role in his first four NFL games.