The Buccaneers activated Johnson (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Johnson has been on injured reserve since Oct. 21 due to an ankle injury that he aggravated against the Falcons in Week 5. He's been a full participant in practice over the last two weeks, and his activation off IR indicates that he should be able to suit up against the Panthers on Sunday, though he is still listed as questionable. Johnson will provide depth at wide receiver and gives the Buccaneers another return option for kickoffs and punts.