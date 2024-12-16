White took 15 carries for 64 yards (one fumble lost) while adding two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Chargers.

Bucky Irving (back/hip) wound up suiting up after getting injured last week against Las Vegas, leading to an even split in carries between both of Tampa Bay's tailbacks. White scored the backfield's lone touchdown as a receiver while Irving stole the show with 117 rushing yards with his 15 totes. The latter is the preferred fantasy option in this timeshare, but White retains deep-league value for next Sunday's tilt at Dallas.