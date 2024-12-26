Prater (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Prater now has been listed as limited on five consecutive injury reports dating back to last Wednesday, but it's unclear if he needs to get back to full participation in order for the Cardinals to feel comfortable enough for him to resume kicking for the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery on his left knee in October. Arizona will need to activate him from IR by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in order for him to play that evening at the Rams, but if he doesn't get back on the active roster for that contest, Chad Ryland will continue to handle placekicking duties for the Cards.