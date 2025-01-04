Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Perryman will miss his second straight contest and sixth over Los Angeles' past seven games due to a groin injury. The veteran linebacker will finish the regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 11 contests. It remains to be seen if Perryman will be ready to return by the Chargers' wild-card matchup next weekend. Troy Dye has been starting alongside Daiyan Henley in Perryman's stead.