Edwards (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game at Houston.

Edwards missed the Chargers' final two games of the regular season with the ankle injury, but he's been cleared for the postseason opener after turning in a full practice Thursday following a pair of limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, top back J.K. Dobbins (ankle) -- who was a limited practice participant throughout the week -- carries a questionable tag into Saturday's contest. If Dobbins ends up sitting out the wild-card contest or is available only in a limited capacity, Edwards would presumably lead the Chargers' ground attack, while Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal would be on hand as change-of-pace options. The Chargers could also choose to elevate Ezekiel Elliott or Jaret Patterson from the practice squad if there's any concern about Dobbins' availability.