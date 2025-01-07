Edwards (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Both of Los Angeles' top two running backs operated with some limitations to begin the week of practice, as J.K. Dobbins (ankle) also had his reps capped. Given that Edwards missed the final two games of the regular season, he may need to upgrade to full participation in practice by Thursday in order to gain clearance for Saturday's wild-card game against Houston. Assuming Dobbins is healthy enough to handle his usual lead role, the Chargers would have Hassan Haskins, Kimani Vidal and new practice-squad addition Ezekiel Elliott as potential depth options Saturday in the event Edwards can't play.