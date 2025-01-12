Edwards rushed seven times for 22 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Saturday's 32-12 wild-card round loss to the Texans.

Edwards teamed up with co-starter J.K. Dobbins (ankle) to overcome ankle issues in order to start Saturday's disappointing playoff loss to Houston. Neither tailback could generate any running room when the game was close, resulting in the longtime teammates being phased out of the second-half game plan as the Chargers began desperately throwing from behind. Dobbins finished the season as the club's top producer and preferred fantasy option while Edwards logged a career-worst 3.6 YPC in 11 active contests. The former is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason while the latter still has one season remaining on the two-year contract signed in 2024.