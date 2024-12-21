Haskins caught both of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 win over the Broncos on Thursday.
Haskins isn't know for his receiving prowess. In fact, Thursday accounted for the second-year back's first two receptions of the 2024 campaign and he has just 13 total across his career despite playing 216 offensive snaps total. While the 25-year-old showcased his impressive footwork juking out a Denver defender en route to 34-yard checkdown touchdown where he effectively went untouched, that type of result isn't likely to occur again.
More News
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Gets involved after Dobbins' injury•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Scores touchdown against former team•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Plays behind Dobbins, Vidal•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Just two carries in win•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Handles three carries in win•
-
Chargers' Hassan Haskins: Gets green light•