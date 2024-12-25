Hurst (illness) was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Hurst was held out of Tuesday's session due to an illness, but his ability to participate in Wednesday's walkthrough -- albeit in a limited capacity -- indicates that he is progressing in his recovery. Thursday's practice report will provide clarity on Hurst's status heading into Saturday's game against the Patriots. Hurst missed five games due to a hip injury but was able to return for Week 16 against the Broncos, finishing with one catch for eight yards while playing eight snaps on offense. He could see a larger role in Week 17 if Will Dissly (shoulder) is not cleared to play.