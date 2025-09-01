default-cbs-image
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday that Johnston has been fully cleared from concussion protocol, Chris Roling of SI.com reports.

Johnston sustained a concussion during a preseason loss to the Rams on Aug. 16, but the wideout appears poised to be available for Friday's season opener against the Chiefs. Look for added context on that front to arrive once the Chargers' first official injury report is released Tuesday.

