Johnston (concussion) did individual drills at practice Thursday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

It's a sign of progress through the concussion protocol after a hard hit knocked him out of Saturday's preseason loss to the Rams. The quick return to practice, even in a limited capacity, suggests Johnston is on track for Week 1 against the Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He mostly worked with the first-string offense this summer, but his season-long role is in doubt after the Chargers drafted WRs Tre Harris (second round) and KeAndre Lambert-Smith (fifth round) and signed Keenan Allen. The depth chart may be fluid beyond leading man Ladd McConkey.