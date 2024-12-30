Wentz is expected to serve as the Chiefs' starting quarterback in Sunday's game at Denver with Patrick Mahomes likely to be rested for the regular-season finale, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports.

Heading into Week 18, the Chiefs have already secured the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, so the team is expected to rest several key players including Mahomes, who has been playing through a mild high-ankle sprain in the past two games. Wentz -- who has played nine total snaps all season -- thus appears headed for his first extended action since Week 18 of 2023, when his former Rams squad faced a similar scenario heading into the regular-season finale and opted to rest normal starter Matthew Stafford. The likelihood that the Chiefs hold out or restrict the workloads of other top playmakers and linemen could limit Wentz's fantasy appeal for Week 18, and Schrager suggests that Kansas City may even turn to practice-squad call-up Chris Oladokun to relieve Wentz at some point in the contest.