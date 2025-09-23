Conner finished with five tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 22-9 Week 3 win against the Giants.

Conner's tackle total was his lowest through three games but was still a respectable mark from an IDP perspective. The cornerback has 24 total stops on the campaign, a pace that puts his well on his way to surpassing the career-high mark of 77 tackles that he established across 15 regular-season contests last year. Conner didn't surpass an 80 percent defensive-snap share in any matchup last season but has played all but two of the Chiefs' defensive snaps so far in 2025.