Edwards-Helaire was the third RB up during the run period of Tuesday's practice, behind starter Isiah Pacheco and 2023 UDFA Deneric Prince, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The Chiefs no longer have Jerick McKinnon and settled for undrafted rookies as their backfield additions this offseason, but that doesn't mean Edwards-Helaire is a lock for the second spot on the depth chart. Even if he does reprise that role, as many expect, CEH could end up focused on passing-down situations while another, lesser-known RB served as Pacheco's backup for early downs and/or short-yardage situations. The Chiefs re-signed Edwards-Helaire in March on a one-year, $1.7 million contract that includes $1.325 guaranteed -- considerably less than the average annual value on his rookie contract after they selected him 32nd overall in the 2020 Draft.