Prince (lower leg) is not practicing Friday and wearing a walking boot, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Prince appears to be dealing with a lower leg injury ahead of training camp's start for veterans, but the Chiefs haven't opted to place him on a reserve list. That could indicate that he'll be ready to participate in at least a limited fashion when camp officially kicks off Sunday. Prince is heading into his age-27 season and has yet to make his NFL debut since going undrafted out of UAB in 2022.