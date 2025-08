Wiley (undisclosed) didn't participate in Kansas City's practice Saturday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Wiley had been recovering from a torn ACL suffered in practice last November but it's unclear if his absence is related to that or another injury. Once healthy, the 2024 fourth-round pick is expected to serve as the team's No. 3 tight end behind Travis Kelce and Noah Gray during the upcoming campaign.