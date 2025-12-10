Wiley played all three of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Wiley was one of four active tight ends for Kansas City in Week 14, but the team didn't have any snaps available on offense for him behind Travis Kelce, Noah Gray and Robert Tonyan. The second-year player suited up for just the second time all season after recording a four-yard reception over nine snaps on offense a week earlier in the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys.